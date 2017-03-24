Friday, March 24, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Rawlins, residents who plan their spring cleaning around the city’s “free dump days” might have to make some adjustments this year.
- In Saratoga, The Planning Commission is completing work on a memorandum of understanding with the county to address which properties just outside town limits must follow its zoning and building regulations.
- Sinkholes near old, unused mines could become a problem in Hanna.
- Wyoming Game and Fish has been busy for the past week, holding public meetings to discuss proposals for 2017 hunt seasons and take public comment.
- In Washington, ready or not, House Republicans will put their Obamacare replacement bill to acid test today with a floor vote.
- Week number two for high school teams of the county will be somewhat similar to last week’s opening slate.