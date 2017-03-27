Monday, March 27, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Carbon County School District One is calling for the return of a former business manager to help work through conflicts with the state school facilities commission in obtaining money from renovations for the Rawlins High School.
- After years if service, Sage Creek Excavators has decided not to renew its contract with the City of Rawlins for the transfer of municipal solid waste to the Casper Landfill.
- Meanwhile, the legal tussle between Rawlins and one of its two authorized trash haulers continues to move through the courts.
- In Saratoga, Town Council has been asked to grant permission to build an alley on a section of land that is already currently set aside for the town to build a road.
- The county high school sports team battled stiff competition on the track, and soccer field over the weekend.
- Wyoming basketball begins the best of three this afternoon in the College Basketball Invitational.