Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Legislative cuts to public school budgets will be felt here as early as June with the loss of summer school activities at Rawlins Elementary School.
- In Rawlins: The City Council has given the Rawlins Police Department approval to seek grant funding that could improve the department’s law enforcement capabilities.
- In District Court Monday, a Rawlins man with no prior criminal convictions pleaded not guilty to strangling a woman in a domestic incident that happened last month.
- In Washington Wyoming Senator John Barasso and freshman congresswoman Liz Cheney were at Donald Trump’s side Monday when the President signed legislation overturning BLM planning 2.0. Trump said the legislation cancels a federal power grab.
- This year’s community health and resource fair hosted by Memorial Hospital of Carbon County is a couple weeks away. This year’s event features several new activities, including the Almost 5k Firemen Fun Run. Registration for the race is now open.
- In Sports: The Saratoga track team had a great weekend in Casper as the Panthers locked up a few spots for the state meet at the end of the season.