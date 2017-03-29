Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Applications are being accepted for the open position of Superintendent of Carbon County School District 1.
- As the Carbon County Commissioners prepare for the Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget session, they’re already hearing from department heads who have run out of areas to cut in their budgets and now they’re beginning to look at salaries. Last year’s budget was tight enough but county officials say they’ll have to dig a little deeper this year.
- It won’t be in time for this year’s county budget session, but perhaps some help is on the horizon from Washington. With his signature Tuesday, President Donald Trump swept away a slew of Obama-era climate rules that had sidelined coal miners and saddled consumers with rising energy bills. Wyoming’s congressional leaders hailed Trump’s executive order undoing the clean power plan even as some environmental groups and others vowed to take the administration to court over the move.
- In Rawlins: The Urban Systems Committee met with Engineering Associates to develop a list of priorities for the Higley Boulevard Corridor.
- In Sports: The Wyoming Cowboys will try to keep their postseason hopes alive in a do-or-die round of the CBI finals against Coastal Carolina tonight.