Thursday, March 30, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Citing his enthusiasm for President Donald Trump’s Executive Order promoting American energy independence, Interior Secretary aRyan Zinke yesterday officially lifted the Obama-era ban on federal coal leases, a move met with equal enthusiasm by Wyoming miners.
- In other news school district budgets were put under the microscope this past session because of the collapse of the coal industry and the impact on Wyoming’s revenues. Other state laws passed this year also will produce direct impacts on state schools.
- The legal case against the juvenile accused of starting last year’s Beaver Creek Fire is taking as long to adjudicate as it did to put out the blaze. The teenage defendant from Weldon, Colorado was arrested in October. His disposition hearing was pushed back for a fourth time earlier this month.
- In Sports: Cowboy basketball, everything went Wyoming’s way as the Pokes were off to a comfortable 81-57 win over Coastal Carolina to even up the best of three championship series. Last night’s victory forces a final and decisive game three at home in the arena auditorium tomorrow night. It will be Wyoming’s 38th game of the season. The most in single-season school history.