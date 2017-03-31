Friday, March 31, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- As has been the case for the past five years, Carbon County has scored low on a national health report. This year, Carbon County is ranked as the second unhealthiest county in Wyoming.
- Don’t let the cool wet weather fool you, boating season isn’t that far off, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is stepping up its program to eliminate the spread of aquatic invasive species with free classes for boaters this year. Through one of these classes you can learn everything you need to know about inspecting and cleaning your own watercraft.
- To Encampment: twenty-five students brought home medals from the state FCCLA competition.
- In Sports: It’s probably the biggest story in the Cowboy State today. Wyoming is down to the final game of the season.
- In high school play: Today is a big day for county track teams. The Rawlins invite runs today.