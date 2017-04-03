Monday, April 03, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Tomorrow night the Rawlins City Council will decide whether to press the Wyoming Association of Municipalities to lobby to the state legislature to remove a lodging tax exemption and to reinstate taxation on food products.
- While still putting together a committee to review state math standards, the Wyoming Department of Education is now ready to receive input from the public.
- In early February, the Town of Saratoga paid big bucks to have more than 400 – truckloads of sediment dug out if the North Platte River near the Highway 130 bridge.
- After considering public comment, the City of Rawlins is continuing to explore pursuing a contract with Buxton, a retail recruitment and business retention company that caused some controversy at a March Rawlins City Council Meeting.
- Mother Nature dampened the weekend for the high school track teams, but after a scramble, a couple schools were able to compete.