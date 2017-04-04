Tuesday, April 04, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- The Tennessee resident who blew through the construction zone on Interstate 80 at Walcott Junction last August entered into a plea agreement Monday morning with county prosecutors.
- If your travels take you onto the Interstates and Highways in Wyoming, you’ll notice new signage covering the dynamic message signs across the roadways.
- In Rawlins, Jesse Powell has left her position as executive director of the chamber of commerce.
- The Saratoga Town Council is expected to approve a third reading of an ordinance raising the sewer connection fees at its regular meeting tonight.
- In Rawlins, the schedule has been set for this year’s annual Music In the Park festivities.
- Despite poor weather, the Saratoga track was able to compete over the weekend.