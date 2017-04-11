Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Another meth case in Rawlins, this time a mom facing her second charge of endangering her two children with controlled substances. She pleaded guilty Monday morning.
- To defend their decision to fast track a contract with a Texas based retail recruitment company promising to bolster the economy here, City Officials said Rawlins looses 7.2 million dollars in retail sales to other towns each year. Bigfoot 99 has learned that figure is both incorrect and out of date.
- The process of filling the Carbon County School District 1 Superintendent position is moving along nicely with an executive session scheduled for tomorrow.
- No matter the year, it always seems their is a Saratoga rodeo team member at the top in a couple of events.