Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In an update to our story detailing Rawlins’ retail leakage versus important dollars into the community, members of the Rawlins City Council reacted to criticism of their decision to contract with Buxton.
- Carbon County District Court took on a lighter vibe Tuesday when fifth graders from Rawlins Elementary School learned how the arraignment process works in criminal cases.
- Scammers have been targeting Rawlins residents over the past few days under guise of selling advertising space on City of Rawlins magnets.
- Both the Rawlins boys and girls soccer team came out of the weekend with a better understanding of what needs to be done in the second half of the season to make a run at the State Tournament.