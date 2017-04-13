Thursday, April 12, 2016

Today’s Headlines:
- The Wyoming Lottery Corporation has made its fifth transfer of funds to the State of Wyoming for redistribution among Wyoming’s municipalities.
- Tuesday evening, the Town of Saratoga, through the direction of the Planning Commission, put a hold on a construction project on the west side of town for not having the proper paperwork filed.
- In an update to yesterday’s phone scam story, Bigfoot99 has learned a legitimate advertising company is also calling Rawlins residents to sell space on magnets in cooperation with the Rawlins Family Recreation Center.
- Last week, the Upper North Platte River Solid Waste Disposal District began discussions on increasing disposal rates for municipal solid waste.
- About a week after the Carbon County Road and Bridge department began screening sediment dug out of the North Platte River near Highway 130 bridge in Saratoga, the town’s public works department has put some of the material to use.
- The Saratoga track team is enjoying their spring break while sitting in fine shape.