Friday, April 14, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Wyoming ranks #1 in the United States for methamphetamine use by those 12 years of age and older.
- In Saratoga, to make room for burial sites, the subdivision play to expand the town cemetery has been approved, allowing the board to move forward with the project.
- All the legal briefs have been filed, and the stage is set for a final showdown in federal appeals court between the City of Rawlins and one of its two licensed trash haulers.
- In a follow-up to Thursday’s story on suspended home construction project in Saratoga because the Colorado contractor had nit filed all paperwork, a rival contractor based in Saratoga who had expressed concern over the work, suggested putting a more detailed process in place for obtaining building permits.
- The weekend in sports will be a light one for the county high schools as three of them are on spring break.