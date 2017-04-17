Monday, April 17, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Carbon County School District One has narrowed its search for a superintendent to three candidates who will visit the community from April 24th to May 1st.
- Rawlins City Council tomorrow night will examine its funding options for the 12 nonprofit and ancillary organizations.
- This week, a legendary Union Pacific locomotive will steam through Wyoming with four stops scheduled in Carbon County to offer residents a look at the vintage iron horse.
- Workforce Services will host one of its annual job fairs this week in Rawlins.
- Easter weekend was a light one for action, but the Carbon County schools who competed brought home the hardware.