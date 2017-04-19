Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- As budget sessions quickly approach for municipalities across Carbon County, the Rawlins City Council faced a tough financial decision at its Tuesday meeting.
- Meanwhile, the towns of Riverside and Encampment approved their budgets on first readings at their council meetings.
- The county assessor’s office is not working with a Los Angeles company that is looking to purchase real estate below market value from landowners who are behind on property taxes, officials said Tuesday.
- The H.E.M track team is coming out of spring break with a sense of confidence.