Thursday, April 20, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- As improvements continue at the Carbon County Fairgrounds, new problems have been uncovered.
- To prepare for cuts to funding to its budget, Carbon County School District One trustees began analyzing what changes need to be made for the upcoming year.
- In preparation of the spring runoff season, Wyoming Homeland Security presented the Town of Saratoga with a few public programs to ensure residents have the necessary tools if any emergency occurs.
- As part of the national Arbor Day celebration, the City of Rawlins will offer seedlings and a variety of seven-gallon trees to area residents on April 28th and April 29th.
- The University of Wyoming’s rodeo team is gearing up for their big event of the season, with the finals on their minds.