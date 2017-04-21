Friday, April 21, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Despite the wet weather today, the threat of flooding this spring from snowmelt continues to decline here in Carbon County.
- In Rawlins, city council this week approved a fee waiver for the building permit and the plan review fee for the construction of the county’s new concession building.
- In Saratoga, after operating without a zoning officer for several months, the Town has hired someone to oversee construction permits and enforce building codes.
- In Rawlins, business owners wait to see how the city’s contract with Buxton plays out, one local entrepreneur is moving forward to fill a gap with opening a computer repair shop.
- Travel is the key word for the high school sports teams.