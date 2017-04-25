Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Carbon County Road and Bridge shop in Saratoga was busy Monday with a sandbagging operation in preparation for any flooding from this year’s spring snowmelt.
- In Rawlins, the city’s Urban Systems Committee has targeted around a dozen streets that pose hazards to drivers.
- A woman, arrested near Elk Mountain earlier this month for allegedly transporting methamphetamine from California to North Carolina, pleaded not guilty Monday morning in District Court.
- The Saratoga track team didn’t let poor weather conditions damper their weekend as the panthers put a backup plan into use.