Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Since becoming County Prosecutor in 2007, Car Rerucha has seen the numbers of methamphetamine cases continue to grow.
- People who missed the public blood draws offered from the hospital for the health fair earlier this month still have the opportunity to get tested, while helping students at the Carbon County Higher Education Center.
- Wyoming officials applauded yesterday’s appellate court ruling that removes endangered species protection from wolves and returns control to the state.
- The Upper Platte Valley Water Users held their annual meeting Tuesday where much of the discussion focused on upcoming legislative hearings where lawmakers will take a closer look at bedrock issues of Wyoming Water Law- beneficial use and prior appropriation.
- Students looking for something fun to do over the summer can now apply for the Youth Tour Ambassador Program at the Carbon County Museum in Rawlins.
- As the Wyoming football team wrapped up their spring drills, Isaac Jefferson a former Rawlins Outlaw standout emerged late, and fared well in the Brown and Gold game.