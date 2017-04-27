Thursday, April 27, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Rawlins Wednesday, 16 Carbon County Department Heads and county-funded organizations presented their budget proposals to the Board of Commissioners.
- The process of interviewing candidates applying for the Carbon County School District One Superintendent position wrapped up last night.
- Bigfoot 99 continues our in-depth look at Carbon Count’s drug problem with the staggering information the Carbon County Attorney’s Office presented to county commissioners yesterday during a budget proposal hearing.
- The Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors held their 2017 Spring meeting, and the results hit home to the county.