Thursday, April 27, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • In Rawlins Wednesday, 16 Carbon County Department Heads and county-funded organizations presented their budget proposals to the Board of Commissioners.
  • The process of interviewing candidates applying for the Carbon County School District One Superintendent position wrapped up last night.
  • Bigfoot 99 continues our in-depth look at Carbon Count’s drug problem with the staggering information the Carbon County Attorney’s Office presented to county commissioners yesterday during a budget proposal hearing.
  • The Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors held their 2017 Spring meeting, and the results hit home to the county.