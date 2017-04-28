Friday, April 28, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Pain was theme again yesterday, Day 2 of budget hearings, as the Carbon County Board of Commissioners work to prepare a budget in the face of shrinking revenues.
- The shrinking revenue picture played out in the state legislature earlier this year.
- As the weather warms and people turn to spring cleaning and outdoor activities, the Wyoming Department of Health issues a need to beware of a virus spread through mouse droppings that has killed three people in Carbon County within the last decade.
- Facing increasing demand for its services, the Carbon County Youth Crisis Center is working to fund a much-needed expansion.
- The county sports teams will be busy this weekend. That is if Mother Nature allows it.