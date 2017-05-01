Monday, May 1, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • A special executive session has been called for Carbon County School District One for this evening to discuss which direction to go on hiring a superintendent.
  • As budget discussions continue, the Board of Carbon County Commissioners is realizing that the budgets of some departments are easier to cut than others.
  • As Carbon County Circuit court addresses its failed audio system, it’s also planning for new video capabilities in the future.
  • The public meeting to discuss the possible annexation by the Town of Saratoga of the U.S Forest Service complex is set for this Thursday.
  • It was a quiet weekend for the county high schools, as all but one event was either canceled or postponed.
  • UW football sends five players to the NFL.