Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Rocky Mountain Power is investing 3.5 billion dollars in new wind generation, upgrades and transmission infrastructure within Carbon County.
- Tonight’s Rawlins City Council work session is expected to be “interesting” according to members of the council.
- In District Court Monday, two Wyoming women who allegedly sent paper soaked in liquid marijuana to an inmate a the Wyoming State Penitentiary pleased not guilty to charges.
- Despite the off and on rain and snow, the Saratoga Panthers were able to hold their track meet.