Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Today’s Headlines:

  • An Encampment man wanted by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Department was apprehended Tuesday after leading deputies on a high speed chase.
  • In Rawlins, as a result of a reporting error, city hall has lost out on roughly $130,000 from commercial utility customers over the last two years.
  • Bigfoot 99 has learned the board of trustees of Carbon County School District One voted Monday to hire one of the two candidates for the superintendent position.
  • With spring snowmelt expected to accelerate over the coming weeks with Wyoming’s typical late season warm-up, state officials told Carbon County Commissioners Tuesday that it;s get set up and go time for flooding around the state.
  • Kasin York of the Saratoga rodeo team continues to rope and ride with the best in the Cowboy state.