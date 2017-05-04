Thursday, May 4, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Saratoga, a complaint this week from a female resident about how the police department deals with crime victims who are women resulted in Police Chief Robert Bifano sharing with the town council a report on how his staff responded to such cases.
- It’s no secret that funding is few and far between as county and city governments prepare their budgets for the upcoming fiscal year.
- This weekend, the Upper North Platte Valley Solid Waste Disposal District is waiving extra trash fees to promote keeping the valley clean.
- In a sometimes contentious conversation, Carbon County’s Buildings and Grounds Manager, Jim Piche, and a member of the Carbon County Fair Board, Jim Miller, discussed the possibility of moving the Buildings and Grounds office to the old week and pest building at the fairgrounds.
- At UW’s annual spring rodeo, a handful of pokes and lady pokes used Laramie’s home field advantage to earn points to make the finals.