Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In addition to bringing in a new superintendent, schools in Rawlins will see more leadership changes as all the current principals are taking new jobs elsewhere.
- As Bigfoot99 reports on new court cases involving methamphetamine, we are reminded that the problem doesn’t end with the user.
- In a story related to the drug trade in Rawlins, the youngest person incriminated in the Bobbie Stienfeldt meth rings is headed to boot camp as Judge Waldrip revoked his probation yesterday.
- The expected spring runoff continued to trend lower in the latest statewide water outlook issued yesterday.
- On Thursday and Friday, 63 students from the Carbon County Higher Education Center’s construction trade class implemented a new component to their curriculum.
- Opening day for Rawlins’ little league baseball organization looked more like a festival than the first day of the season.