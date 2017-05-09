Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Today’s Headlines:

  • In addition to bringing in a new superintendent, schools in Rawlins will see more leadership changes as all the current principals are taking new jobs elsewhere.
  • As Bigfoot99 reports on new court cases involving methamphetamine, we are reminded that the problem doesn’t end with the user.
  • In a story related to the drug trade in Rawlins, the youngest person incriminated in the Bobbie Stienfeldt meth rings is headed to boot camp as Judge Waldrip revoked his probation yesterday.
  • The expected spring runoff continued to trend lower in the latest statewide water outlook issued yesterday.
  • On Thursday and Friday, 63 students from the Carbon County Higher Education Center’s construction trade class implemented a new component to their curriculum.
  • Opening day for Rawlins’ little league baseball organization looked more like a festival than the first day of the season.