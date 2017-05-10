Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- For years, artwork created by former inmates of the Wyoming Frontier Prison in Rawlins has been scattered around the museum. Thanks to a grant, that artwork is now properly displayed in its own gallery space on the grounds, and the Old Pen invites the public to see these masterpieces for themselves at the upcoming gallery opening.
- To help provide the US Marshall’s Office in Hanna with the tools needed for law enforcement in town, the Sinclair Oil Corporation has donated two police vehicles.
- Carbon County residents interested in learning more about weather patterns or how to interpret the types of weather certain cloud formations will bring can attend a free training put on by the National Weather Service this week in Rawlins.
- In Saratoga, while finalizing a new contract for the landfill and transfer station, the landfill board decided to change the hours when people can bring track to the site.
- A program launched by LS Counseling in Rawlins is connection at-risk children with homeless shelter dogs, and together the fifteen children in the program and the countless dogs that come through the doors at the animal shelter are healing one another.
- The Rawlins Outlaw’s soccer team came up short in the last weekend of the regular season, but have a good chance of getting to the state tournament.