Thursday, May 11, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Rawlins City Council met last night in the first of many discussions to tackle money issues associated with the upcoming fiscal budget.
- In Saratoga, after creating a draft of a new ordinance that would give development of empty lots in the town, the planning commission is continuing to work out more changes.
- A program launched by LS Counseling in Rawlins is connection at-risk children with homeless shelter dogs, and together they are healing each other.
- Kasin York of the Saratoga rodeo team came out of last weekend with mixed results, but remains towards the top with just a couple of events left in the regular season.