Friday, May 12, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Welcoming a familiar face back to the community, Carbon County School District One has hired Mike Hamel as superintendent of schools in Rawlins and Baggs.
- In Rawlins, despite Rawlins city council’s preliminary decision this week to deny the annual funding request from the Chamber of Commerce, a new director will start fresh on the job Monday.
- With declining state revenues impacting every aspect of government in Wyoming, lawmakers and other keep eyeing the possibility of raising taxes.
- Word travels fast in small Wyoming communities including Rawlins, and that is the case with the makeover of an old commercial building on Spruce Street.
- It’s the post season for the county sports teams.