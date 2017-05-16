Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- One of the men involved with the shooting at the Sinclair Golf Course that occurred late last June was sentenced to 26 to 35 years in prison.
- Despite the controversy surrounding the Rawlins Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, the new director tackled her first day on the job Monday.
- On the agenda at the Saratoga Town Council meeting this evening on whether to annex the US Forest Service Brush Creek Hayden District property.
- In Rawlins, at their City Council meeting, will entertain a request brought by City Staff to allow residential customers to dispose of construction and demolition materials at the municipal landfill free of charge on a temporary basis.
- After a successful regional meet the Saratoga track team posted eight events that received all-conference recognition.