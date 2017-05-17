Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A major spring storm will develop across southern Wyoming, including portions of Carbon County.
- The City of Rawlins arrived one step closer to adopting its budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, as the second part of it’s “two-year survival plan”
- The Rawlins City Council saw its chambers flooded by Rawlins residents at its meeting last night. many of whom took the opportunity to appeal to the council to reconsider funding the Rawlins-Carbon County Chamber of Commerce.
- The town of Saratoga is a little bigger.
- The Rawlins girl’s soccer team is headed to the state tournament.