Friday, May 19, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Governor Matt Mead appointed Dawnessa Snyder yesterday as the first woman judge for Carbon County District Court.
- The Carbon County Youth Crisis Center is “bursting at the seems” according to Director Holly Law, and is in desperate need of an expansion.
- The poor conditions of Rawlins streets has been a sore subject at city council meetings and work sessions recently as officials loot at other ways to spend revenues.
- Young Cowboy, Tucker Carricato is crushing the mini bareback competition from all around the region, and stands toward the top in the world standings.