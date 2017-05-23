Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Rawlins, city officials are close to finalizing the budget for the fiscal year that begins in July.
- County Commissioners, frustrated with delays at the U.S Forest Service over a contract for an engineering study of Cedar Pass Road, decided last week on a deadline of June 20th to pull out of the project.
- After having a few days to reflect on being appointed as judge for Carbon County District Court, Dawnessa Snyder told Bigfoot 99 that she’s humbled to receive the role and has plenty of work to prepare for her transition.
- Rob Roy Reservoir is expected to begin filling tomorrow.
- A woman who tried to fight off the Carbon County Undersheriff and a deputy during her arrest in January accepted a plea agreement on Monday to spend three years on supervised probation.
- Track season is over, and all-state honors have been awarded.