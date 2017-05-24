Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Rawlins City Council showed a change of heart at last night’s work session to finalize the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st.
- People who ordinarily have prescription drugs filled with Dr. David Cesko will have to see other Memorial Hospital staff for their meds while results of a DEA search warrant at the doctor’s clinic are pending.
- Saratoga residents are invited to celebrate Dave Rangitsch’s years as an instructor and principal at Saratoga Elementary with two retirement parties, the first taking place this evening.
- Back to the Rawlins City Budget: During Tuesday’s work session, City Council reconsidered its decision to deny the annual funding request to the Rawlins-Carbon County Chamber of Commerce.
- The Rawlins girls soccer team competed in their first ever state tournament last weekend.