Thursday, May 25, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • In Rawlins, a handful of local business owners have taken issue with the funding and attention dedicated to the Downtown Development Authority.
  • Wyoming’s unemployment rate continues to decline.
  • A federal grant used t demonstrate how the human body works to Saratoga Elementary School students can also help adults learn more about important health issues.
  • Birth rates throughout Wyoming have decline drastically, however in Carbon County, they have only decreased slightly.
  • The H.E.M track program has had a couple of days to reflect on a season that brought them plenty of hardware.