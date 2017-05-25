Thursday, May 25, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Rawlins, a handful of local business owners have taken issue with the funding and attention dedicated to the Downtown Development Authority.
- Wyoming’s unemployment rate continues to decline.
- A federal grant used t demonstrate how the human body works to Saratoga Elementary School students can also help adults learn more about important health issues.
- Birth rates throughout Wyoming have decline drastically, however in Carbon County, they have only decreased slightly.
- The H.E.M track program has had a couple of days to reflect on a season that brought them plenty of hardware.