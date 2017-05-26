Friday, May 26, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The first week on the job as Carbon County School District One Superintendent filled Mike Hamel with many meetings to provide him with information and tools to transition to the next school year. Emma Diercks reports.
- This year’s Carbon County Fair and Rodeo will offer a few new events including a mud volleyball tournament and a talent show. Though still two months away, the Carbon County Fair Board is working hard to ensure this year’s annual event is bigger and better than ever. Cali O’Hare has more.
- Memorial Day Weekend marks the beginning of the main tourism season, and many in Carbon County are opening their doors this weekend with events to welcome visitors. Emma Diercks has the story.
- The Bureau of Land Management if offering permits to residents looking to restock their firewood supply.
- It’s a slim weekend for high school sports.