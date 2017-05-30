Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- As the City of Rawlins continues to work with the Wyoming Association of Municipalities to advocate to the state legislature in favor of removing the current transient lodging tax exemption, misconceptions about how exactly how the sales and lodging tax functions continue to circulate.
- The Carbon County School District One business office is working on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
- There’s more to Saratoga’s famous hot springs pool that a good soak.
- In an update to a previous story on Bigfoot99 regarding the City of Rawlins’ annual community cleanup, Cali O’Hare takes a look at which items will be accepted for free at the municipal landfill in June, and which items didn’t make the cut.
- Two student athletes have earned the highest sports honor given out by Carbon County.