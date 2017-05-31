Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Another round of meth cases was heard in District Court Monday as one area resident and two out-of-state individuals made appearances on a variety of charges related to methamphetamine.
- Game wardens patrolling Seminoe Reservoir on Saturday located the body of a Wamsutter man who presumably drowned while kayaking on the lake last month.
- Headline into Memorial Day, the City of Rawlins was hit with severe thunderstorms that produced lighting strikes, hail, strong winds, several funnel clouds and even a tornado just outside of city limits.
- The Wyoming Department of Education has installed a mix of components in the new student assessment replacing PAWS, including giving it a Wyoming specific name.
- The Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County is working to expand its operations to include a new program and space dedicated specifically to teenagers.
- It’s never too early to start prepping for the upcoming season. The Rawlins football team has spring camp underway.