Thursday, June 01, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Summer is here. WYDOT has swung open the gates to WYO 70 over Battle Pass at 6:00 A.M this morning.
- H.E.M Vocational Agriculture Instructor Lindsey Freeman is one of 10 Wyoming teachers who won the Arch Coal Teacher Achievement Award.
- A handful of articles from websites, including MSN and cheapism.com have listed the Wyoming Frontier Prison as the “worst tourist trap’ in the State of Wyoming.
- In Hanna, desptie fears that state funding might not be available to replace old water lines and hydrants, the town is moving forward with applying for state and federal loans.
- There’s a new sport to enjoy this summer in Carbon County.