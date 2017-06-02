Friday, June 02, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- At a Rawlins City Council budget work session on May 23rd, councilman Debari Martinez said that he had been contacted by a handful of area residents and business owners who had expressed concerns over the amount of funding allocated to the Downtown Development Authority, also known as DDA-Main Street.
- The number of wind turbines popping up across Wyoming and here in Carbon County are on the increase.
- Back here at home, lots going on this weekend…starting with the annual Pen to Pen Fun Run hosted by the Wyoming Frontier Prison tomorrow, part of Prison Fest 2017.
- Also tomorrow, the first of the three history treks offered by the Saratoga Museum takes place to share the story of the beginning of the Town of Saratoga.
- The regular season has come to a close for the 2017 rodeo year.