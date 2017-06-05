Monday, June 05, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Shortly after learning that Wyoming ranks 37th in the nation in providing health care to senior citizens, the state department of health released a survey seeking feedback on its plan to continue serving the aging population.
- A second letter sent out to all residents in the City if Rawlins state the City of Rawlins Water System still fails to comply with the Environmental Protection Agency timeline for correction of a potential system deficiency.
- After a couple successful years, the Carbon County Higher Education Center is looking to expand its welding course to put more students into the workforce.
- The Rawlins Downtown Development Authority is seeking help from the public in an effort to implement new events and activities in the downtown area for the summer.
- The jam-packed month of June sees many of the county’s basketball teams in action prepping for the upcoming season. Among them, the Rawlins Lady Outlaws look to build on last year.