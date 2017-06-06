Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The City of Rawlins has signed its contract with Buxton and is moving forward with plans to promote economic growth in the city.
- In District Court Monday, A Wyoming State Penitentiary inmate who stabbed a correctional officer with a shank received an additional eight to ten years.
- State law makers are researching maintenance issues associated with Interstate 80 to develop a plan to keep the road in good condition in the years to come.
- The Rawlins Downtown Development Authority is hopeful that area residents will take a break from their own spring cleaning to lend a hand during Saturday’s Downtown project day.
- While man of the county basketball teams are road tripping to team camps throughout the month, H.E.M will continue its summer conditioning program at home.