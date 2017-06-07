Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Doctor Dean Bartholomew may sell the Platte Valley Medical Clinic in Saratoga and move to another part of Wyoming as early this summer, but plans to sell are still tentative.
- In Rawlins, city council reversed course and revised its original hard-line stance against funding the local chamber of commerce.
- A geo-mapping study of the Cedar Pass Road likely will move forward after approval yesterday by county commissioners of a new streamlined contract with the U.S Forest Service.
- Carbon County will be represented by one coach and a pair of student athletes for the 2017 Shrine Bowl all-star football game. Bigfoot 99 got a chance to talk with the three about what it means to play for a bigger cause.