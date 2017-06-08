Thursday, June 08, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- While a Saratoga resident expressed concerns over methamphetamine in the community at Tuesday’s town council meeting, Saratoga Police Chief Robert Bifano and County Prosecutor Cal Rerucha feel they are working hard to address the drug problem.
- As Bigfoot 99 reported yesterday, the Rawlins City Council passed the second reading of the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 at it’s meeting Tuesday. Today we take a closer look at the changes in the latest draft of the budget.
- Throughout 2016, about 500 stop poaching tips were submitted to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
- In Sports: Bigfoot 99 has part two of the 2017 Shrine Bowl and what Rawlins’ three representatives are looking forward to come game-day.