Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Comments made by Rawlins Mayor Robert Grauberger during last week’s city council meeting that the purported sale of the Historic Downtown Depot was just a bad joke are not true, according to well-placed sources with in the city.
- Summer fun turned to tragedy over the weekend at the south end of the Platte Valley when two people died in a pair of unrelated incidents.
- A man involved with meth king pin Bobbie Steinfeldt was sentenced to seven to ten years in prison yesterday of kidnapping and assaulting another individual in the Rawlins crime circle.
- While Rawlins was up in arms last night at the Wyoming Top 100 shooting workshop, the Silver Spur Ranch of Encampment is playing their part in the sport as well.