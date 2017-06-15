Thursday, June 15, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Carbon County Commissioners spent three hours yesterday morning making changes to its Fiscal Year 2017-2018 budget.
- It’s all about being smart with money at the state level as well.
- In Saratoga, the planning commission is considering a crack down on violations of the town’s nuisance ordinance.
- After a week of intensive testing, Sasha, Carbon County’s arson detection dog and her handlers have successfully re-certified and were back on the job Sunday.
- The Rawlins boys basketball team is having a great off-season as the Outlaws put themselves in a position to grow, and to become a feared program in 3A.