Friday, June 16, 2017

Today’s Headlines:

  • After voting to annex the U.S Forest Service Brush Creek Hayden District office into Saratoga town limits, officials  are working on zoning issues and a sewer plan to complete the transition.
  • For recent high school graduates and other young adults, Wyoming’s Job Corps program, based it of Riverton can help with vocational and trade courses, at no cost.
  • While the Saratoga Police Department expected to have its new 911 system up and running this morning, the agency is experiencing a delay of about two days.
  • In Rawlins, annual maintenance on the underpass that connects the city’s southside to Cedar Street will require area residents to plan an alternate route on Monday.
