Monday, June 19, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Despite a few hurdles thrown at the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce in the last month, the chamber continues to move forward.
- At Carbon County School District One’s next board meeting on Thursday, the trustees will vote on recommendations to fill the three open Rawlins principal positions.
- As previously reported on Bigfoot99, mosquitoes have their annual summer appearance.
- The Carbon County Impact Joint Powers Board and the Saratoga Public Works Department are moving forward with projects to improve the town’s water lagoon system.
- This week a pair of county 6-man football players will head to Kaycee to prepare for the 6th annual Wyoming vs. Nebraska Shootout.