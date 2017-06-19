Monday, June 19, 2017

  • Despite a few hurdles thrown at the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce in the last month, the chamber continues to move forward.
  • At Carbon County School District One’s next board meeting on Thursday, the trustees will vote on recommendations to fill the three open Rawlins principal positions.
  • As previously reported on Bigfoot99, mosquitoes have their annual summer appearance.
  • The Carbon County Impact Joint Powers Board and the Saratoga Public Works Department are moving forward with projects to improve the town’s water lagoon system.
  • This week a pair of county 6-man football players will head to Kaycee to prepare for the 6th annual Wyoming vs. Nebraska Shootout.