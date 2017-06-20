Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Five people died ni a head-on collision Friday afternoon on Wyoming 789, the Baggs Road.
- After successfully completing an in-patient treatment program, a Medicine Bow drug dealer was sentenced Monday to three years of supervised probation for distribution of methamphetamine.
- Tonight, the controversial budget for the upcoming fiscal year in Rawlins faces a third and final reading at City Council this evening.
- State lawmakers are continuing to analyze funding for schools to prepare for potential cuts in Wyoming’s education system.
- The Rawlins Lady Outlaw basketball team continues to make strides during their off-season workout program.