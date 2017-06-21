Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In adopting a budget on third and final reading last night for the upcoming fiscal year, Rawlins City Council reached a compromise agreement that funds each of the 14 agencies that requested money, including the chamber of commerce.
- Now that the Brush Creek Hayden Ranger District office and compound have been incorporated into the Town of Saratoga, forest service officials are making plans to connect to the municipal water and sewer system.
- While some high schools are winding down their basketball training programs, H.E.M is all in on their all sport training program. Bigfoot99 looks deeper into how the Miners train.