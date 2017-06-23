Friday, June 23, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- In Rawlins this week, the head of the state’s Prevention Management Organization- a health department that deals with drug and alcohol abuse, as well as suicide – related issues – tried to explain why cuts made by the legislature that were meant to eliminate administrative positions actually resulted in pink slips for PMO field staff around Wyoming, including Carbon County.
- A Saratoga teacher is hoping to implement a community program that would provide books to children from birth to age five every month.
- In Rawlins: City officials are pleased with the results of the community cleanup held in early June.
- The Saratoga boys basketball team is on track to close out an off-season in fine form after a successful month of June.